Jailed former deputy AG’s release request rejected

The supreme court on Wednesday rejected a motion by disgraced former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou for release from jail because he was being harassed by other inmates.

The motion was filed during a hearing of an appeal filed by Erotokritou against a decision on a similar motion following his conviction in February to three-and-a-half years in jail for conspiring to subvert the course of justice and bribery while serving as deputy attorney-general in 2013.

His lawyer, Pavlos Angelides, asked the five-member court to order his client’s immediate release from jail due to harassment from other inmates.

The court unanimously rejected the motion, asking the prison administration at the same time to take all necessary measures to protect the inmate.

Back in May, the supreme court rejected another request for release filed by the former state official.

Erotokritou filed the petition for a writ of habeas corpus — used to bring a prisoner before the court to determine if the person’s imprisonment or detention is lawful – on the basis of a provision in the criminal law relating to the legal immunity of judicial officers.

He has also appealed the verdict and sentence imposed by the criminal court. That appeal will be heard on October 17.