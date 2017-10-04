Limassol port’s efficient operation has exceeded all expectations – Minister

Minister of Transport, Communication and Works, Marios Demetriades, has expressed satisfaction with the efficient operation of the container terminal and the multipurpose terminal of the port of Limassol, saying that now it has nothing to envy from other modern European ports.

Addressing the General Assembly of the Cyprus Shipping Agents Association in the southern coastal town of Limassol, the Minister said that seven months after the port’s operation was assigned to strategic investors, the performance of the container station has “exceeded every expectation”.

He pointed out that the average service time for the containers in the inland reaches 15 minutes, compared to over one hour under the previous regime.

In addition, he said that the average time of ships’ stay in the port is less than 24 hours, compared to more than two days when the port was operated under the Cyprus Port Authority.

As a result, he said, there are significant cost cuts for the users of the port, which amount to tens of thousands of euro.

“I dare say that the performance of the container terminal at Limassol port has nothing to envy from other modern European ports, and the same applies to the multi-purpose terminal, since the service is constantly improving and, in the case of maritime services, service has reached very satisfactory levels”, the Minister said.

CNA