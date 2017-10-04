Only medical supplies allowed for G/Cs, Maronites living in the north (updated)

Unficyp soldiers delivering food to Greek Cypriots in Rizokarpaso

Following the Turkish Cypriot administration’s unilateral decision to tax food and other materials to Greek Cypriot and Maronite communities in the north, the UN on Wednesday only delivered medical supplies, the force announced.

According to an Unficyp statement, one vehicle carrying the supplies departed for communities in the Karpas at 10.50am.

“Unficyp was obliged to limit today’s delivery to medical aid supplies, following the Turkish Cypriot administration’s unilateral decision to impose taxes and fees on other humanitarian goods,” the statement said. “Unficyp regrets the decision taken by the Turkish Cypriot administration, which it considers to be an unfortunate development.”

Last month, authorities in the north announced that as of October 1 it would charge customs duties on goods – drinking water, foodstuff, petrol – carried by the UN to Greek Cypriots living in the north with the rationale that the people there did not need the supplies and sold them to Turkish Cypriots.

President Nicos Anastasiades said the Turkish Cypriot decision proved it was not being sincere during negotiations in Switzerland in the summer.

“Unfortunately, this is the reality that proves at the same time which of the two parties was ready to really negotiate at Crans Montana to find a solution,” President Nicos Anastasiades said.

Anastasiades said such measures were illegal and served to spoil the good climate the Greek Cypriot side wanted to cultivate.

The president said the government would deal with the problem without having to pay taxes to an illegal regime.

He said the government was planning to report the matter to the UN Security Council and the EU.

Anastasiades said Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had failed to take a stance on all that was happening, adding that the decision was not taken by the breakaway state without encouragement from Turkey.

The UN’s role of delivering humanitarian assistance to Greek Cypriot and Maronite communities in the northern part of the island was based on a longstanding agreement between the sides known as Vienna III, and provides hundreds of elderly and other vulnerable people with basic supplies on a weekly basis.

At the end of the second phase of the Turkish invasion late in August 1974, about 20,000 Greek and Maronite Cypriots living in villages and townships primarily in the Karpas Peninsula of northeast Cyprus and in villages west of the city of Kyrenia remained behind the ceasefire line.

Only 437 (April 2013) people remain, 328 Greek Cypriots and 109 Maronite Cypriots. These persons are known as the ‘enclaved’.

  • Roc.

    Then anyone arriving at Lananca Airport that wishes to cross over to the North for their holidays be subjected to a tax and any Cabs and coaches coming to the south to pick up Tourists for the North should pay for a levy Tax too. sounds fair to me.

  • Ardana

    Unfortunate ? It’s absolutely disgraceful ! Stop travelling into Larnaca to travel to the occupied areas . Apply to TC.and tourists . Wake up R.I.C

    • TC-Nas

      Why is it a disgrace? These people who chose to stay North of the border did so under no duress. They can and probably do work and should not require aid at all. The TRNC has provisions to look after the needy if need be.

      Imposing taxes on goods across borders is nothing new in the international community and labelling these as aid is slanderous to the effective government of the TRNC.

      Furthermore, if the said persons who are “enclaved” can, if they wish too, move to the south. Perhaps the southern government should look at the cost of the aid against what it would be to re-house everyone within its own borders as a solution.

      • Roc.

        Your TRNC is unrecognized so any rules that apply are null and void, if the ROC wanted to take that to the UN and EU as what you are doing is Illegal, the more BS you lot do in the North the more you become a province of Turkey, I say good luck to you lot, you have made very very little progress since 74 and will continue down that road, and the only people that will be smiling are the Anatolians and Turkey all at the expense of the True Turkish Cypriot.

  • Mommy-O

    Are we surprised that Turkey reneged on their agreement? Now Im sure all T/C and Turks will now come on here with their “reasoning”, which is of no matter because you cant change the facts. Another fact, how are the enclaved supposed to earn a living to pay for the goods they will no longer get from the UN? Oh, yes, the people in the North are beating their doors down to employ them. Silly me.

  • Louis

    Akinci now showing his true colours!

    • Roc.

      They are being stupid, its a case for another 43 years in the wilderness, when the Anatolian Cypriot takes over the True Turkish Cypriot will finally see what happen to them, by that time it will be too late for them.

