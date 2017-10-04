Only medical supplies allowed for G/Cs, Maronites living in the north (updated)

Following the Turkish Cypriot administration’s unilateral decision to tax food and other materials to Greek Cypriot and Maronite communities in the north, the UN on Wednesday only delivered medical supplies, the force announced.

According to an Unficyp statement, one vehicle carrying the supplies departed for communities in the Karpas at 10.50am.

“Unficyp was obliged to limit today’s delivery to medical aid supplies, following the Turkish Cypriot administration’s unilateral decision to impose taxes and fees on other humanitarian goods,” the statement said. “Unficyp regrets the decision taken by the Turkish Cypriot administration, which it considers to be an unfortunate development.”

Last month, authorities in the north announced that as of October 1 it would charge customs duties on goods – drinking water, foodstuff, petrol – carried by the UN to Greek Cypriots living in the north with the rationale that the people there did not need the supplies and sold them to Turkish Cypriots.

President Nicos Anastasiades said the Turkish Cypriot decision proved it was not being sincere during negotiations in Switzerland in the summer.

“Unfortunately, this is the reality that proves at the same time which of the two parties was ready to really negotiate at Crans Montana to find a solution,” President Nicos Anastasiades said.

Anastasiades said such measures were illegal and served to spoil the good climate the Greek Cypriot side wanted to cultivate.

The president said the government would deal with the problem without having to pay taxes to an illegal regime.

He said the government was planning to report the matter to the UN Security Council and the EU.

Anastasiades said Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had failed to take a stance on all that was happening, adding that the decision was not taken by the breakaway state without encouragement from Turkey.

The UN’s role of delivering humanitarian assistance to Greek Cypriot and Maronite communities in the northern part of the island was based on a longstanding agreement between the sides known as Vienna III, and provides hundreds of elderly and other vulnerable people with basic supplies on a weekly basis.

At the end of the second phase of the Turkish invasion late in August 1974, about 20,000 Greek and Maronite Cypriots living in villages and townships primarily in the Karpas Peninsula of northeast Cyprus and in villages west of the city of Kyrenia remained behind the ceasefire line.

Only 437 (April 2013) people remain, 328 Greek Cypriots and 109 Maronite Cypriots. These persons are known as the ‘enclaved’.