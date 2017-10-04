The MITSIDES Group turns 85 and supports children in need

On the occasion of completing 85 years in the Cyprus market and having made a traditional policy of returning the love and trust with which the Cypriot public has supported it all these years, the MITSIDES Group decided this year to celebrate by offering children by giving to children in need of love and support.

Combining its 85th anniversary with the World Pasta Day, celebrated on October 25th, the MITSIDES Group turns this month into a Month of Pasta and Love. Throughout October, for every package of Mitsides pasta sold across Cyprus, the Group will offer 2 cents in the ONE DREAM, ONE WISH association and the HOPE FOR CHILDREN CRC POLICY CENTRE organization.

Commenting on this initiative, Group Marketing Director Marietta Mitsidou said that the decision to support these organisations was based on the important work they do, as they stand by the side of children in need of special support, the former supporting and making the wishes of children with cancer come true, the latter offering shelter and scientific services to children who have been victims of violence or abuse.

In addition to this initiative, she added that the Group will continue to offer free products every month to children hosted at the HOPE FOR CHILDREN CRC POLICY CENTRE, as it has since hosting began 3 years ago. Further, the MITSIDES Group has decided to strengthen the support it has traditionally extended to the SOFIA FOR CHILDREN Foundation, offering free bulgur (groats) and tomato products to feed children in all schools participating in the Foundation’s “Cooking and Contributing” programme throughout the year. The Group will also offer free food for an entire year to the ORGANISATION OF LARGE FAMILIES to support large families in need, as had been done 5 years ago, on the occasion of the company’s 80th birthday. Finally, it will contribute financially to the wonderful work of the association for the prevention and handling of violence in the family SPAVO, offering €2,500.

HOPE FOR CHILDREN CRC POLICY CENTRE Humanitarian Department Director Andria Neocleous extended warm thanks to the MITSIDES Group for this initiative, as well as its continued support since the organization was founded, contributing substantially among other things in the building of premises to host the children, and called on the public to embrace this contribution. She also noted that the MITSIDES Group’s support is a practical example of the good application of Corporate Social Responsibility principles in Cyprus.

ONE DREAM, ONE WISH association chairman Yiorgos Penintaex extended warm thanks to the MITSIDES Group for its unwavering support, since this is not the first time the Group has supported the association’s efforts, and expressed hope that, through this initiative and the public’s support, the association will be able to put more smiles on the faces of children in need.