Russia accuses US of ‘deadly provocations’ against its troops

October 4th, 2017 Americas, Middle East, Russia 4 comments

Russia accuses US of ‘deadly provocations’ against its troops

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday accused the United States and its allies of orchestrating “deadly provocations” against Russian troops in Syria.

Moscow has complained about what it has says are suspiciously friendly ties between US-backed militias, US special forces, and Islamic State in Syria and accused Washington of trying to slow the advance of the Syrian army.

“There are a lot of questions to US-led forces in Syria,” Lavrov told pan-Arab newspaper Asharq al-Awsat in an interview published on Wednesday.

“Either they accidentally bomb Syrian troops after which Islamic State militants launch an offensive, or they get other terrorists to attack strategically important objects … or they stage deadly provocations against our military servicemen.”

Lavrov’s deputy, Sergei Ryabkov, said last week that the “two-faced policy” of the United States was to blame for the death of Russian Lieutenant-General Valery Asapov in Syria, something Washington flatly denied.

Asapov was killed by Islamic State shelling.

Lavrov also said on Wednesday that the United States and the coalition it leads were “unwelcome guests” in Syria from the point of view of international law and accused Washington of “dividing terrorists into bad and no so bad ones”.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Paranam Kid

    The US is spoiling for a confrontation with Russia, trying its very best to provoke Russia into a reaction so the US has an excuse to “retaliate”. Nevertheless, despite the provocations, Russia remains the evil one, the US remains the good guy that only wants the very best for all & everyone in the world, how can we reject such a benefactor?

  • redstorm

    ” they accidentally bomb Syrian troops” a likely story,,,,

    • Paranam Kid

      He means it sarcastically.

  • Really?

    If the U.S.-supported rebels are fighting Assad and the Russians as well as IS, then that is a fact of life Russia will just have to accept until Assad and the rebels come to terms. The U.S. is not bombing Assad’s forces except on the odd occasion that they get too close or by accident.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close