Trio shares its love of music with Paphos

In music, one instrument is set apart from the others and is considered to be the one which all others accompany. That instrument is the piano and this coming Sunday it will be the centerpiece at a concert by the trio Viopiace, who will perform for the first time at Technopolis 20 Cultural Center in Paphos.

Viopiace was brought together by its members’ love for music and desire to express themselves with the music of their favourite composers. Some works of these composers will be in the trio’s programme, including LV Beethoven, A Piazola and duets written by J Williams, A Piazzola and G Faure.

Pianist Nina Ioannidou, violinist Spyros Spyrou and cellist Maria Avramidou will be the musicians to take us on our Sunday musical journey.

Ioannidou, from Russia, started studying the piano at the age of seven. She went on to study at the Musical University of Stavropol and then went on to Greece. She has performed with ensembles and individual musicians and for the last eight years she has been teaching music in Paphos and Limassol.

Spyrou, from Paphos, started his musical journey at the age of eight when he took up violin and music theory lessons. He graduated from the Aristoteleio University of Thessaloniki. The musician is a member of the Commandaria Orchestra and the Avanti Crossover Symphonic Orchestra. He is currently a violin and music theory teacher in various schools.

Avramidou, from Greece, studied classic guitar and cello at the Greek National Conservatory in Athens. As a guitarist, she performed in Greece and as a cellist as part of the string orchestra of the University of Indianapolis. She now lives in Cyprus, where she teaches at conservatories and performs in various musical ensembles.

Piano Trio Viopiace

Performance by the piano trio. October 8. Technopolis 20 Cultural Foundation, Paphos. 8pm. €10. With Greek and English subtitles. Tel: 70-002420