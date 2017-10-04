Two men arrested for drugs possession

October 4th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 3 comments

Two men arrested for drugs possession

File photo

Police on Tuesday arrested two men near Nicosia one of whom was wanted in connection with trafficking 15 kilos of cannabis in the summer.

At around 6.15pm, members of the drug squad stopped a car travelling on a country road in Nicosia and searched the two passengers, 22 and 35.

Small amounts of cannabis were found on both men but police determined that the 35-year-old also had a pending arrest warrant against him in connection with trafficking 15 kilos of cannabis on July 14.

The drugs had been found in the suitcase of a 33-year-old who arrived at Larnaca Airport from Brussels.

He was arrested along with a 35-year-old man who was waiting outside the terminal building.

At the 35-year-old’s home, police found traces of drugs and €20,000 in cash.

A 22-year-old resident of Nicosia was also arrested in connection with the case.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • mojo jojo

    2 men arrested for possession, but what happened to the 3’rd? the 33 year old who flew the drugs in through Larnaca Airport? something doesnt add up mr reporter 🙂 , just sayin’

  • Bob Ellis

    I take it from the fact that no nationalities are mentioned that the suspects are Cypriot ? or has CM changed it’s reporting ‘policy’ ?

    • Spanner Works

      By default if no nationality is mentioned, they are locals, as it would be everywhere else in the world.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close