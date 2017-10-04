Two men arrested for drugs possession

Police on Tuesday arrested two men near Nicosia one of whom was wanted in connection with trafficking 15 kilos of cannabis in the summer.

At around 6.15pm, members of the drug squad stopped a car travelling on a country road in Nicosia and searched the two passengers, 22 and 35.

Small amounts of cannabis were found on both men but police determined that the 35-year-old also had a pending arrest warrant against him in connection with trafficking 15 kilos of cannabis on July 14.

The drugs had been found in the suitcase of a 33-year-old who arrived at Larnaca Airport from Brussels.

He was arrested along with a 35-year-old man who was waiting outside the terminal building.

At the 35-year-old’s home, police found traces of drugs and €20,000 in cash.

A 22-year-old resident of Nicosia was also arrested in connection with the case.