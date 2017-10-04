Yeroskipou residents taxed for cemetery expansion

On top of the tax, permanent residents will pay €500 for a single grave plot

Yeroskipou authorities announced on Wednesday that they will be taxing residents €50 per year for four years to pay for an extension to the community’s cemetery.

Municipal treasurer Georgia Papapetrou said the tax was imposed in line with the current burial laws.

“The final cost of the extension will reach €600,000,” she said, including the acquisition of the land and all the work needed.

Papapetrou said €200,000 will be paid by the municipality while the rest will be collected from residents through an annual charge over four years.

The tax covers all denominations and religions.

It is separate from purchasing a grave plot for which residents of the municipality would be charged less than non-residents who never paid the tax. The latter would be charged double, she said.

A single grave will cost €500 for permanent residents and €1,000 for outsiders. Double graves cost €3,000.

Exceptions in the payment of the tax will be made for people who are not permanent residents of the area.

Pensioners with a monthly income that exceeds €1,300 will pay the full amount while those who get less will receive a 20 per cent discount. The same discount will be afforded to people on a guaranteed minimum income.

People over 80 will not have to pay the tax.

Residents can appeal the tax within 15 days from the official announcement.

Late fees amounting to 10 per cent of the tax will also be charged.

  • Kevin Ingham

    Allow cremation, thus enabling the municipality to buy a smaller plot and save taxing those who don’t want to be stuck in the ground as a permanent fixture on the landscape – seems logical (and fairer) to me ?

