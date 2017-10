A 34-year-old man from Limassol was arrested on Thursday morning after 228g of cannabis were found in his possession.

Members of the drug squad stopped a vehicle for inspection at 4.45am in Limassol.

When the officers searched the car they found eight nylon bags containing the illegal drugs, a precision scale, a bag with three grammes of white powder and €3,420 in a sports bag.

The driver was arrested to facilitate further investigations.