Cypriots will be able to vote abroad

Election centres will operate abroad in January’s presidential election in Cyprus for voters who are already registered or will register by December 18. The centres will available for the first round of elections on January 28, 2018 and any following rounds.

According to an official announcement, a special list is being drawn up with the names and details of those who are interested.

In accordance with the legislation, the centres are only run in towns where the number of interested persons exceeds 50.

The central electoral service has prepared special forms for those who want to state their intent to vote abroad, which must be submitted by December 18.

The forms can be obtained from embassies and consulates of Cyprus abroad, local offices of the district administrations and citizens’ service centres, the central election service and the ministry of the interior website at www.moi.gov.cy.

An application can also be made via the web at aps.elections.moi.gov.cy.

The second round of elections, if necessary, will take place on February 4, 2018.