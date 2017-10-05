Government tells UN of assimilation fears for north

October 5th, 2017 Cyprus, featured 6 comments

Government tells UN of assimilation fears for north

The United Nations headquarters building in New York

Turkish Cypriots’ identity and future appear to be in serious jeopardy as a result of Turkey’s assimilation policies, according to a letter submitted to the UN by the government to warn about Turkey’s perceived policy of integration in the northern occupied part of the island.

“In this connection, we have witnessed, lately, an intensification of Turkish attempts to change the demographics of the occupied areas of Cyprus through colonization and a ‘citizenship’-granting process for Turkish citizens,” said the letter dated October 3 and published on Thursday on the government’s public information office’s website.

“Illegal Turkish settlers, brought to Cyprus from Anatolia, consciously or unconsciously assume the role of a catalyst for the advancement and implementation of (Turkey’s ruling party) AKP’s policies intended to further integrate the Turkish Cypriot community into Turkey and to “Turkify” the occupied areas of Cyprus, with far-reaching repercussions in the government-controlled areas of the Republic.”

Cyprus’ permanent representative to the UN, Kornilios Korniliou, asked the UN that the letter be circulated as an official document of the general assembly.

In the letter, the government details the situation in Turkey and the direct impact on the northern occupied part of the island and the Turkish Cypriots.

“Their identity and future seem to be in serious jeopardy as a result of Turkey’s assimilation policies, especially in view of their extremely limited ability, under the present conditions, to react, disagree, or criticize.”

The government said Ankara has extended to Cyprus the purges of people allegedly linked to the Fettulah Gulen movement, which it considers a terrorist organisation.

Since the ruling party AKP’s rise to power, the Turkish government has also been advancing in the north though a systematic policy of empowering religiousness in the daily life of Turkish Cypriots, “a practice, which obtrudes on their distinct cultural and secular identity,” the letter said.

It added that the policy was largely being pursued through education, as various religious educational institutions and religious schools have begun operating in the occupied part of Cyprus with the economic support of Turkey.

Moreover, the Turkish Ministry of Youth and Sports has established an overseas coordination office in the occupied areas in Cyprus, aimed at enforcing, organizing and managing all sports and youth events and programmes.

The impact of Turkey’s policies in the Turkish Cypriot community is direct, visible and felt by everybody.

The most striking and symbolic example is the enforced application, in the occupied area, of the Turkish time zone, which results in the “absurdity of two time zones” on the same small island.

“It is the expectation of the government of Cyprus that the international community will demonstrate the same concern for the human rights situation and the security of Cypriot citizens in the occupied part of Cyprus as it has for the Turkish citizens in Turkey,” the letter said.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Parthenon

    50,000 Greek Troops must immediately be sent to Cyprus to stop the Turkification of the North.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    The more TC rights are denied the more Turkification in the North.
    Embargoes in travel, sports, communications, tourism, etc, etc….since Makarios only push TCs into closer integration with Turkey.
    Now to pose as advocate of anti-assimilation is adding insult to injury….reminds one of wolf masquarading as lamb…..You think the UN does not know? They authored the famous Ortega Report years ago….just one example.

  • Martin Standage

    The question is:will Guterres even bother to read ANOTHER letter from Anastassiades-even if he does,what is he going to do about it???

  • Tom Steel

    Perhaps the RoC Government could lead by example and offer Turkish Cypriots the right to their own destiny rather than denying them any rights such as international direct flights, sporting opportunities, international entertainment artistes and by also refusing to allow the Greek Orthodox Church to have any influence affecting Turkish Cypriots. Maybe then the international community will take notice. In the worldwide scheme of things, the Cyprob is paltry.

  • Brasidas

    The government has pursued a policy of extreme isolation of TCs for the last 40 years. What better way to convince them to resist Turkey’s influence?

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    If there is a problem start by talking directly to the ones involved in this case TRNC and Turkey

    Once you have a dialogue try to solve the problem on your own, if you fail involve a third party

    Regarding the time zones, I think all of Cyprus should be in the same time zone as Turkey, it is it’s natural time zone.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close