Injured turtle treated, released

The department of fisheries has released a small green turtle (Chelonia mydas) back into its natural environment after treating it for propeller injury, it was announced on Thursday.

The turtle, which was released at Phinikoudes beach, Larnaca, was 26 centimetres long, 23 centimetres wide and weighed around 2.5 kilos.

The turtle was found injured in Akrotiri, Limassol, on August 25. Its shell had been pierced by a boat propeller above the left lung. It was transferred to the Meneou rescue centre at the time.

It was treated in the rescue centre for one month. When it recovered, the turtle was examined for its ability to swim, dive and feed and was released at the Larnaca beach.