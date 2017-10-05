KEAN and EUROPA DONNA, together in the battle against breast cancer

For another year, KEAN, as a company that promotes healthy living through its products and actions, supports Europa Donna Cyprus in the battle against breast cancer. Recognising the importance of prevention and wishing to contribute to sensitizing and educating the public, KEAN hosts on its orange-juice packaging for the coming months the famous pink ribbon, sending a strong message to thousands of consumers.

At the same time, throughout October – a month dedicated to mobilization on breast cancer – and as part of the long-standing support it gives EUROPA DONNA Cyprus, KEAN, aiming to strengthen the public-awareness campaign, employs this year, too, the exterior of its bottling plant at the busy Limassol beachfront avenue, by putting up a banner to promote the campaign.

As one of the long-running sponsors of the Pink Silhouette march, KEAN’s staff will also participate in this year’s event on October 7, while quenching attendees’ thirst by offering thousands of free juices and soft drinks.

Finally, KEAN has sponsored satellite events, like the charity fashion show ‘Fashion for Life’ held on September 6 at the Italian ambassador’s residence, as well as a host of other events.

KEAN’s Deputy Marketing Manager Maria Odysseos said: “Breast cancer touches one in nine women, and this cannot leave us indifferent to the fight waged by EUROPA DONNA Cyprus. We have the honour, for 7 years, to walk with the Pink Silhouettes and offer multi-faceted support to the work of EUROPA DONNA, an association that has undertaken to offer proper awareness on prevention and early diagnosis, mobilizing the public and speaking up for patients’ rights. We would like to congratulate Europa Donna Cyprus and express our support in the multiple fronts of this battle. Exercising and a healthy diet can contribute to breast health, which is directly linked to KEAN’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme, a substantial part of which focuses on healthy living. We encourage healthy living and always make sure we use the most natural raw material in our products. And this because we know how important a balanced healthy life is.”