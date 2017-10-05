Man arrested in connection with bombing

Limassol police on Thursday arrested a non-commissioned officer of the National Guard in connection with a bomb explosion in June 2014.

Police believe the man, 40, is linked to an explosion in Limassol that targeted the car of a military officer on June 30, 2014.

The suspect is said to be related to the 44-year-old non-commissioned officer who is already in custody in connection with two bomb attacks that took place on October 16, 2016 and September 23, 2016.

The 44-year-old was re-arrested on Thursday as police have reason to believe he is also connected to four other criminal acts involving the attempted destruction of property with explosives.