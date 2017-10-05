Man dies in fall from scaffolding

A 47-year-old man fell to his death on Thursday while carrying out maintenance work on a building in Limassol.

Mohammad Ali, a Cypriot of Syrian extraction, fell from the scaffolding at a height of seven metres.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Labour Inspection department officials arriving at the scene established that the scaffolding was unsafe, there were no railings and the planks were not of a sufficient width.

Ali had been working as a subcontractor at the site.

In the wake of the tragic accident, officials again urged employers to take all safety measures provided by law.