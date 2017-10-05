New gallery to open in Paphos old town

AN art lover is launching a unique art gallery in the heart of Paphos old town which will see thirty local artists specialising in a raft of different mediums, all housed in an old renovated house.

Found down a side street in Ktima, (Paphos old town) the aim is to create a space which is home to an eclectic mix of unique artworks from a variety of local artists across the island, and create a positive space for the town, full of great energy, said the founder, 28-year-old English Cypriot, Lauren Love.

Opening on Friday October 6,’ Chakra Fine Arts and Gifts’, will also hold workshops run by artists. “Our new gallery will feature work that you might not be able to see anywhere else, it’s a mix of everything and at the moment, thirty artists are taking part,” she said, adding that Ktima is slowly becoming a buzzing and vibrant place.

Love said that she chose the name ‘Chakra’ as she would like to establish the gallery as the energy centre for Paphos, a place that exudes and resonates a positive feeling of warmth.

As the founder of Chakra, the art lover is on a mission to support local artists.

“Some are well-known but don’t exhibit anywhere and some others prefer to stay out of the spotlight, but produce amazing artworks,” she said.

She added that the gallery will display many genres including: mosaics, sculptures, paintings and limited edition prints, digital installations and photography and handmade gifts and accessories.

“There will also be locally made wooden gift art which people can personalise if they want, beautiful handmade jewellery, intricate prints and even a spherical mosaic fountain, mosaic garden table and jazzy coral-like pots for the garden,” she added.

It has taken four months of hard slog to get the rented space up to scratch and even the front of the building will see a community kids project, a mosaic map of Paphos, grace its exterior wall.

The venue will be open six days a week, excluding Sundays, from 8am until 7pm. It consists of a main gallery space and a smaller one which is currently being used by a local artist, Paris Christodoulou. A separate studio will also be available to rent as a workshop space in the near future.

The public is invited to attend the opening on Friday at 5pm , which will includes drinks and snacks, a free one year gallery membership – usually 20 euros – and discounts on selected artworks. Parking is free.

www.chakrashopcy.com

Tel: 96 95 73 30