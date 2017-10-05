NRA calls for more regulation after Vegas shooting

A bump fire stock that attaches to an semi-automatic assault rifle to increase the firing rate is seen at Good Guys Gun Shop in Orem

The National Rifle Association said on Thursday devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully automatic ones need tougher regulation, and it called on regulators to determine whether the bump-stock devices comply with federal law.

“The National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law,” the powerful gun lobby group said in a statement.

“The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations,” it said.

