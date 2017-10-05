Police warn of Limassol bag snatchers

Police on Thursday warned members of the public to be alert and protect their possessions while walking in the street after reports of people on motorcycles snatching women’s handbags in Limassol.

According to the police two such incidents were reported on Wednesday afternoon.

The first was a 43-year-old woman who reported that, while walking along a Limassol street at around 3pm, two men on a motorcycle drove by and snatched her handbag from her shoulder. The woman was slightly injured after she was dragged on the ground during her attempt to hold on to the bag while one of the thieves was pulling it away. The perpetrators managed to get away with the bag.

At around 4.30pm, another woman, 66, reported that her bag was also snatched by two men on a motorcycle while she was walking along the street in another Limassol area. The woman told police the thieves were around 16 to 17 years-old and were riding a black motorcycle with no licence plates.

“When walking in the street carrying a bag on our shoulder, we must always place it crossed, with the bag lying on the side of our body farthest from the street. We even place the bag in such a way so that we can easily see it,” police said.

If possible, police said, members of the public should not carry all their money or credit cards in their bags. “If our clothes have pockets, we’d better place the most valuable items we carry in them, especially if these pockets are at the front of our body”.

When in crowded areas, members of the public ought to make sure that their bags are always closed and carry them so that they are visible.