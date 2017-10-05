Saudi Arabia arrests 46 for stirring divisions and spreading dissent

October 5th, 2017 Middle East, World 0 comments

Saudi Arabia arrests 46 for stirring divisions and spreading dissent

22 people were detained after authorities spotted videos on social media "inciting against public order"

Saudi authorities said they had arrested 22 people, including a Qatari national, for using social media to spread dissent.

Another 24 people were detained in the northern Hail region for stirring tribal divisions, the state news agency SPA reported.

Neither report went into the details of the offenses. The announcements came days after an order from King Salman lifting a ban on women driving in the conservative Islamic kingdom.

Saudi Arabia, alongside the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, has also cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar accusing it of supporting militants and Iran – charges Doha denies.

Citing a source in the newly-created Presidency of State Security, the counter-terrorism and domestic intelligence body, SPA said the 22 had been detained after authorities spotted videos on social media “inciting against public order”.

The online postings stirred “up feelings towards issues that are still under consideration,” and incited people to commit crimes, SPA said.

Separately, SPA carried a statement from the interior ministry saying that during unspecified investigations in Hail, “people linked to the case were promoting lies and exaggerations about their circumstances in order to provoke sedition and tribal tensions”.

Soon after the two reports, Saudi Arabia’s top clerical body, the General Secretariat of the Council of Senior Religious Scholars, issued a statement saying: “Anyone who tried to harm the kingdom security and the unity of its people has committed a dangerous crime”.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close