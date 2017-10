Shots were fired at a house and a car in Limassol early on Thursday morning, damaging both the vehicle and the building.

Police were informed about the incident at 4.30am by the 46-year-old owner of the house.

When officers went to the scene they found evidence of three shots having been fired. One damaged an aluminium door, another a phone at the entrance and the third the windscreen of a car belonging to a 51-year-old woman who lives in the house.

The total damage has been estimated at €850.