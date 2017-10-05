Supermarket survey finds wide variation in prices

A study on prices across a handful of supermarkets in Cyprus to compare basic products was published on Wednesday by the consumer protection service.

Conducted on October 2, it found that in Nicosia, the cheapest supermarket was Athienitis with 124 basic items costing €285.92. Debenhams was the most expensive with the same products costing €351.43.

Six supermarkets were inspected for the study in Nicosia, including Athienitis, Debenhams, Sklavenitis, Ioannides, Metro and Alphamega.

In Larnaca, 154 products were compared across Stelios, Sklavenitis, Metro and Alphamega supermarkets. The cheapest was found to be Stelios, with the items costing €362.62 and the Alphamega being the most expensive at €412.36.

Lysiotis supermarket was found to be the cheapest in Limassol with 137 products costing €366.07 and €409.86 in Debenhams which was the most expensive compared to Papantoniou, Alphamega, Sklavenitis and Metro.

The study found that in Paphos, Sklavenitis was the cheapest with 173 items costing €447.73 compared to Alphamega and Papantoniou which was the most expensive at €494.22.

Three supermarkets were inspected in Famagusta, the cheapest being Kokkinos where 184 products cost €440.65 and Metro was the most expensive at €450.20. Sklavenitis was narrowly cheaper than Metro at €449.26.