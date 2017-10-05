UN Secretary General report on Cyprus distributed

The United Nations Secretary-General’s report on his good offices in Cyprus has been distributed to the members of the Security Council, a UN spokesperson said on Thursday.

Speaking at the press briefing in New York, the Secretary-General’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said copies of the report have been handed to the Security Council.

“But I do not think it is a public document. He [the Secretary-General] simply shared it with the Security Council,” Dujarric said.

He was also asked to comment on remarks made by the ‘foreign minister’ of the breakaway regime, who earlier said that the north will be seeking recognition as an independent state, or autonomy as a part of Turkey, in the wake of the failed reunification talks.

Dujarric said the recognition of any territory by an international organisation is a matter concerning that organisation’s members.

“There is a procedure in the United Nations, as in other international organisations. It is not a matter for which the Secretary-General decides.”