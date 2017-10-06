€30,000 snatched in armed robbery at Paphos co-op

Police are looking for two armed robbers who stole €30,000 from a Greek co-op bank in Paphos on Friday morning.

According to police, both perpetrators wore hoods while one was armed with a short-barrelled shotgun and the other with a G3 rifle. They entered the bank near the technical school in Paphos at around 8am after breaking the main entrance door and took around € 30,000 from the till.

At the time of the robbery the employees and one customer, a woman, were present.

The theft was recorded by a video surveillance camera. Press officer of the Paphos police department Michalis Ioannou said the robbers spoke in broken Greek to staff.

They managed to escape in a Toyota Rav 4 jeep which police believe was stolen on Thursday evening.

Officers cordoned off the scene and are checking the camera footage while trying to locate the car.

Ioannou reported police are just starting to investigate but the possibility that the incident is connected with a robbery in Timis which took place on August 7 has not been ruled out.

The Timis robbery also involved two robbers armed with the same type of weapons who fled the scene in a stolen car with €30,000.