October 6th, 2017

Cyprus says it agrees with Spain to postpone southern EU summit

The meeting of southern EU states in Nicosia was postponed due to the current crisis in Spain

Cyprus said on Thursday it had postponed a summit of leaders of southern EU states after discussions with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, embroiled in a crisis over Catalan secession efforts.

The meeting had been due to take place in the Cypriot capital Nicosia from Oct. 9 to 10. Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades spoke “extensively” with Rajoy on Thursday, and it was agreed it would be postponed, a statement from the Cypriot Presidency said.

“President Anastasiades expressed his absolute support and solidarity of Cyprus to the Spanish Prime Minister and his Government towards the efforts he is exerting for a united Spain, and against the secessionist attempts by Catalonia,” it said.

