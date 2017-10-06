Drug squad investigates THC find in Limassol

Authorities said on Friday they are investigating a case concerning the arrival at the Limassol post office of a parcel from the US which contained 40 grammes of liquid tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive constituent of cannabis.

The customs department said that its detection dog, Buddy, located the parcel in August at the Limassol post office’s parcel section. In the parcel, customs said, there was an unidentified liquid substance weighing 40 grammes, which was sent for lab tests.

The state lab informed customs on Thursday that the liquid substance was THC.

After receiving this information, customs said they have sent the case to the police anti-drugs services.