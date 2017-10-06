FAO visit focuses on food security

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides discussed environmental issues with the director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), Graziano Da Silva, on Thursday.

Da Silva is on an official visit to Cyprus at the invitation of agriculture minister Nicos Kouyialis.

According to an official announcement, Kasoulides and Da Silva talked about international issues such as climate change, desertification, water management and the reduction of food consumption and waste.

The foreign minister thanked Da Silva for the support and expertise provided by the FAO to Cyprus in the past, noting that Cyprus today is a donor country, supporting among other programmes the organisation for enhancing global food security. He also stressed that Cyprus is ready to contribute to further strengthen the cooperation between the FAO and the EU.

The FAO’s director-general praised Cyprus’ significant contribution to FAO activities. He stressed the prospect of strengthening the cooperation between Cyprus and the FAO in the fields of water management, climate change and the fish farming sector, where Cyprus has made significant progress.

He congratulated Cyprus on its dedication to the implementation of the Agenda 2030 on sustainable development.