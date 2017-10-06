The go-to place for consumer complaints

The Cyprus European Consumer Centre (ECC) investigated 248 cross-border consumers’ complaints last year and responded to 497 information requests.

According to the latest report of the centre, of the 248 complaints, 161 were submitted by people residing in Cyprus and the rest from consumers living in other EU member-states.

The majority of those complaints, or 43 per cent, concern the transport sector and include complaints by air passengers over flight delays and cancellations and car rentals.

Many complaints were also filed over restaurants, hotels and accommodation services, and clothing and footwear purchases.

More than six in ten of the complaints filed by consumers living in Cyprus concerned the transport sector, while most consumers living in other EU countries complained about miscellaneous goods.

The majority of complaints, 61per cent, concerned online purchases.

One of the cases ECC Cyprus dealt with successfully was getting an air carrier based in Greece to pay compensation to one of its customers after one of his bags was lost after travelling from Thessaloniki to Larnaca.

According to the Montreal Convention, the report said, luggage is only considered lost after 21 days.

“Following the intervention of EEC Cyprus and EEC Greece, the company paid the amount of €700 as compensation for the lost luggage,” the report said.

Another success story of the EEC, was to get an investment company in Cyprus to adhere to the wishes of one of its clients.

The case concerns a German consumer who had created an account with a Cypriot investment company. When the consumer asked the company to transfer an amount of money into his account, the latter failed to respond to the request.

“Following the intervention of EEC Cyprus and EEC Germany, the company transferred to the consumer’s account the amount of €3889.91 as per his request,” it said.

The EU-wide network of European Consumer Centres (ECC-Net) offers free consumer help and advice to European consumers shopping for goods and services in other EU countries, Norway or Iceland.

They offer practical consumer tips that can save a person money. ECCs also offer free expert help in settling a complaint against an EU-based foreign trader, for example an online seller or a tour operator from a neighbouring country.

For more info: http://www.ecccyprus.org