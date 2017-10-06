Improved facilities on Yeroskipou beach

October 6th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Improved facilities on Yeroskipou beach

The Yeroskipou municipality is going to spend €600,000 on constructing three kiosks and landscaping along its coast. The upgrade will include improved parking and lighting.

The three kiosks will be ready by May 2018, Yeroskipou mayor Michalis Pavlides said. The rest of the works are scheduled to begin before the end of this year.

According to the mayor, the issue of hiring out the kiosks has not yet been decided.

The municipality is currently negotiating other projects with the interior ministry.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close