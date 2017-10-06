Improved facilities on Yeroskipou beach

The Yeroskipou municipality is going to spend €600,000 on constructing three kiosks and landscaping along its coast. The upgrade will include improved parking and lighting.

The three kiosks will be ready by May 2018, Yeroskipou mayor Michalis Pavlides said. The rest of the works are scheduled to begin before the end of this year.

According to the mayor, the issue of hiring out the kiosks has not yet been decided.

The municipality is currently negotiating other projects with the interior ministry.