Millionaire investor describes beating in Ayia Napa nightclub

An Egyptian millionaire investor on Friday described in court how he was beaten and dragged out of a nightclub in Ayia Napa in 2016 just hours before laying the foundation stone of the popular holiday resort’s marina, a project he is funding.

Naguib Sawiris described to the court in detail how he and his entourage were assaulted in the early hours of September 30 by the owner and the bouncers of the nightclub.

Prosecutors charged seven people in connection with the incident. They all denied charges relating to assault and causing actual bodily harm.

The incident kicked off when one of Sawiris’ associates got up on the couch to dance. A waiter told him off in an aggressive manner and when the millionaire asked the owner for explanations, he hit him.

A bouncer then grabbed him from behind and wrestled him to the ground. Holding both his arms, the bouncer dragged Sawiris towards the exit, kicking and beating him along the way.

The Egyptian investor said he suffered injuries to the ear and bruises to the chest and head. When an associate tried to intervene, he was also beaten by the bouncers.

Sawiris said he had lost his phone and shoes during the fracas while an associate lost a watch worth €25,000.

The bouncers only returned the shoes and mobile phone. The watch was never recovered.

Sawiris also told the court that the police officer who was taking his statement did not know good English and he made many mistakes. The witness said he was saying one thing while the officer was recording something else, providing the court with examples.

He added that he had given police his ripped and bloody shirt but when prosecutors asked for it, they were told it was lost. The female officer who got it did not sign it in as evidence and never gave a statement.

Sawiris recognised and pointed out the waiter, the owner, and the bouncer involved in the incident.

The case continues on October 16.