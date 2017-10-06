Neophytou wants to write off small tax debts

Disy head Averof Neophytou tabled on Friday a bill providing for the write off of overdue tax not exceeding €100.

Neophytou, who tabled the bill at the House plenum session, said that around 36,000 persons owe, on overage, €60, and that the administrative costs for collecting these small amounts make the recovery procedure unprofitable.

The aim of the bill is the amendment of procedures followed for settling overdue tax to allow the cabinet to be able to approve the finance minister’s suggestion of the finance minister to write off debts not exceeding €100. The list of debtors will be suggested to the minister by the tax commissioner.

The proposal stipulates that for the write off of such a debt, the debtor will not be required to file an application.