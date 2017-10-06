News podcast: Cyprus’ energy plans not easy

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.
Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:
- Speakers at a high level conference on energy suggest that it’s not all plain sailing for Cyprus’ energy aspirations;
- We hear about the Cyprus collection at the British Museum,
- Cypriot racing driver Tio Ellinas wraps up an impressive season at Brands Hatch
