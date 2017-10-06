News podcast: Cyprus’ energy plans not easy

October 6th, 2017 Cyprus, Energy 0 comments

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • Speakers at a high level conference on energy suggest that it’s not all plain sailing for Cyprus’ energy aspirations;
  • We hear about the Cyprus collection at the British Museum,
  • Cypriot racing driver Tio Ellinas wraps up an impressive season at Brands Hatch

