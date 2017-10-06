Poetic, innocent dreaming

Children trust without question, dream because they know no fear, and are at peace with the world. These three elements, therefore, are perfect to be used as a title for a poetry collection for children, which will be launched in Paphos on Tuesday.

Truth, Dreams and Peace, written by Demetra Socratous and illustrated by Charalampos Epaminondas, has been awarded a prize by the Cyprus IBBY – Cyprus Association of Children’s and Young Adults’ Books in the framework of the contest for unpublished poetry collection. Judges praised its originality and playfulness of lyrics and “the joy of life conveyed through the poems addressed to children aged eight to 12. These poems, with a rigorous and varied rhyme, portray the whole world of the child, talking about everyday life situations but also about serious issues, always in an authentic, honest and supportive context respecting the child and its emotional maturity”.

Socratous, from Paphos with a Master’s Degree in Drama and Theatre in Education from the University of Warwick, is a drama facilitator, primary school teacher, youth leader and an active volunteer in various socio-cultural organisations and groups. She facilitates drama and non-formal education workshops for children and adults on intercultural and peace education, human rights and emotional literacy. She was the coordinator of the Youth and Culture workshop of the official events of the European Capital of Culture Pafos2017, as well as the co-coordinator of the Cyprus Youth Network of the European Cultural Parliament.

Being an enthusiastic volunteer and an active storyteller, the author organises street theatre events and artistic festivals, while also directing children’s performances and co-ordinating and facilitating bi-communal projects and workshops.

Socratous writes tales, short stories and poetry. Her book for children Mary and the White Pea – which focuses on the topic of children’s cancer – was her first publication in 2015.

Epaminondas, also from Paphos, showed an interest in art and tradition from an early age. He listened to traditional storytellers and wrote down their stories and fairytales. He studied Cypriot art from antiquity to the present, focusing on mosaics, sculpture, icons, architecture and literature. He studied Theology at the University of Thessaloniki and later went on to study Painting-Byzantine art at the School of Fine Arts in Athens. He has written and illustrated ten books, two of these books – Garyfalia and The Enchanted Princess – were awarded the State Awards for Literature and Illustration in Cyprus.

During the launch of the book, the Children’s Choir of the Cyprus Russian Association of Paphos and the performers from Paphos Theatre Institute will give performances. The net proceeds from the book sales will be donated to a specific charity cause. A reception will follow.

Truths, Dreams and Peace

Launch of the poetry collection for children by Demetra Socratous. October 10. Bank of Cyprus Hall, Paphos. 7pm. In Greek. Tel: 99-542556