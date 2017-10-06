Police arrest bag snatcher

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Friday for snatching handbags from two women on different occasions in Limassol.

According to the head of the Limassol CID, Ioannis Soteriades, the 16-year-old was arrested on Friday morning after reportedly snatching a bag from a woman on her way to a bank in Kato Polemidia. The woman told police that a young person on a motorcycle snatched her bag, which had €3,000 in cash in it.

Police were able to locate the teenager and found €2,500 in his possession.

The suspect reportedly admitted to also being involved in another bag theft on Thursday from a 43-year-old woman, who was slightly injured after she was dragged on the ground during her attempt to hold on to the bag while one of the thieves was pulling it away. The perpetrators managed to get away with the bag.

Soteriades said that the suspect, who has had run-ins with police in the past, is being investigated for involvement in five other similar cases.

On Thursday, another woman, 66, had reported that her bag was also snatched by two men on a motorcycle while she was walking along the street in another Limassol area. The woman told police the thieves were around 16 to 17 years-old and were riding a black motorcycle with no licence plates.