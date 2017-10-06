Running for a healthier generation

If you haven’t signed up for the Run as One race organised by Alphamega supermarkets then you still have 16 days to do so.

The event will include a corporate race, a half-marathon, a five-km and one-km individual run, all part of the Alphamega corporate social responsibility programme entitled Child, Nutrition and Health.

Commenting on the race, director and marking manager of Alphamega George Theodotou said “Run As One is the basis for the Child, Nutrition and Health Programme – which is the most important corporate social responsibility programme of Alphamega Hypermarkets. It’s a programme that began last year with Run As One, and ran through the 2016-2017 school year. After last year’s success, when the event attracted hundreds of runners, this year, the event continues to grow with the inclusion of a half-marathon and a corporate run. It is without a doubt one of the largest runs in Cyprus, so we invite beginners, as well as experienced runners to join us on Sunday, October 22 for the most precious cause, that of our children.”

The run will start and finish at the Alphamega supermarket in Engomi. The half-marathon will begin at 8.30am and the races will start at 11am. The cost to participate in the half-marathon is €20, for the corporate race is €200, and the cost to participate in the five-km and one-km races is €12. Children up to 12-years-old can participate in the one-km race for free.

Run As One

Half-marathon race, a five-km road race and one-km children’s race to support the Child, Nutrition and Health programme of Alphamega. October 22. Alphamega Hypermarket, Engomi, Nicosia. Half-marathon starts at 8.30am and the races start at 11am. €12/20/200. Registration on https://www.alphamega.com.cy/