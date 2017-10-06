Tides of change on screen

Multi-award winning Italian director Alessandro Negrini will be present at the open-air screening of his latest documentary Tides, A History of Lives and Dreams Lost and Found (Some Broken) on Sunday at the Ayia Varvara Square in Kaimakli, Nicosia.

The screening will take place within the framework of the Italian Language and Culture week organised by the Italian embassy in Nicosia. Its organisers also include the Irish embassy in Nicosia, the NGO Urban Gorillas and CCMC (the Cyprus Community Media Centre).

The documentary depicts lives across divided Northern Ireland and reflects on issues that go beyond borders. Tides is narrated from the point of view of the river Foyle, that separates Catholic and Protestant communities, through dreamlike sequences and archive material made by ordinary people in the 50s, 60s and 70s. The river itself – which is the fastest flowing river in Europe for its size – invites us to discover its story and understand how this liquid wall was seen, heard and experienced by all those who were part of it, during its long run to the ocean. Foyle will give its own biography and tell all about the major historical events it witnessed, all the personal stories it heard, and what it feels like to be a moving border.

With this screening, the organisers wish to challenge people’s perceptions and understanding of borders and to reflect on Cyprus’ current situation.

The screening will conclude a week of activities with the director, including workshops and ongoing research, and will be followed by a public panel discussion.

Tides was recently shown in Derry-Londonderry in an open air major screening event above the River Foyle attended by hundreds of citizens, both Catholics and Protestants. The film was also part of the United Nations Associations Film Festival in London in December 2016.

After the screening, a public panel discussion will take place in the presence of Negrini, film experts and academics. A cocktail gathering will conclude the event.

Tides

Screening of the Italian film. October 8. Ayia Varvara Square, Kaimaki, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Free. In English with Greek and Turkish subtitles. 22-511550