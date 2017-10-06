Woman in north murdered by ex-boyfriend

This is the fifth such murder in the north this year

A 45-year-old woman was murdered in her Famagusta home on Thursday night, with the main suspect her 43-year-old former boyfriend who was found outside the house after sustaining two self-inflicted gunshot wounds to the head, Turkish Cypriot press reported on Friday.

The woman, Halime Cetin, was killed with three rounds from a shotgun while in the bedroom of her house at 9:30pm Thursday.

It is believed that the shooter was 43-year-old Hayrettin Ozcomert, her former boyfriend, who then went outside the house and turned the gun on himself, firing two shots at his own head.

Surviving the shots, he was taken to a Nicosia hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit.

Doctors said he was in critical condition.

Cetin, a mother of two, used to work at a dental polyclinic in the Famagusta hospital.

Ozcomert received the shotgun and the licence for it a short while ago.

Reportedly, the couple had gone through a recent break-up.

The incident was the fifth this year in the north in which a woman was murdered by her spouse or former boyfriend or husband.

