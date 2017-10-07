Cyprus solution is up to the parties – UN Spokesman

The solution of the Cyprus problem is up to the parties, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary General, has said, noting that the UN have provided their good offices and that the UN chief’s views are well known.

Asked to clarify a response he gave yesterday regarding statements by the so-called foreign minister of the illegal Turkish Cypriot regime in the Turkish-occupied areas of Cyprus calling for recognition, Dujarric said “the settlement in Cyprus is one that is up to the parties.”

“The United Nations has put up its good offices. The Secretary General put up his good offices. His report has gone to the Security Council and will be made public later this month, and I think the Secretary General’s views on this issue are well known,” he said.

Dujarric clarified that what he was answering was “on the issue of principle, on how recognition or membership is devised,” adding that “it is not a statement on the current state of the discussions in Cyprus.”

To a remark that there was no reference by the Secretary General in his report to the reason that led to the Crans Montana talks failure, which was because Turkey refused to withdraw its troops and relinquish its right guarantees, Dujarric said the Secretary General “was very clear in his statement after Crans Montana.”

“He used very clear and simple words. I don’t think they are up for reinterpretation. There will be a report to the Security Council and I think the report speaks for itself,” he added.

Dujarric, responding to a question, said the Secretary General has put in a lot of effort to try to reach a settlement on Cyprus, and that it was “up to the parties to come to an agreement.”

His remarks were in response to a view expressed by an Israeli journalist that settlements have been declared illegal under international law, and in reply to a question whether the Secretary General will distinguish the settlement of Turkish residents from Turkey in Cyprus and if he sees that as a potentially illegal settlement activity particularly with the military from Turkey.

The UN is there to facilitate it and there is also a large number of issues that has to be worked through by those parties, he added.

Asked by CNA about the UN’s position on the taxes imposed on the enclaved Greek Cypriots in the Turkish-occupied areas of the Republic of Cyprus, Dujarric’s office attached a press release issued by the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) on the issue.

“At 10:50 am on 4 October, an UNFICYP vehicle carrying humanitarian supplies departed Nicosia for Greek Cypriot communities in the Karpas, as has been regular practice for close to four decades. UNFICYP was obliged to limit today’s delivery to medical aid supplies, following the Turkish Cypriot administration’s unilateral decision to impose taxes and fees on other humanitarian goods,” the press release said.

It added that “UNFICYP regrets the decision taken by the Turkish Cypriot administration, which it considers to be an unfortunate development” and that “the Mission’s role of delivering humanitarian assistance to Greek Cypriot and Maronite communities in the northern part of the island is based on a longstanding agreement between the sides known as Vienna III, and provides hundreds of elderly and other vulnerable people with basic supplies on a weekly basis.”

“UNFICYP stands ready to assist the sides to reach a mutually acceptable solution, with the interests of the affected communities in mind,” it concluded.