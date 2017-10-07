A minute with Angelos Avgousti Singer

Where do you live?

I was born and raised in Nicosia

Best childhood memory?

My best childhood memories are being in my mother’s village, Lagoudera, with all my relatives, staying up all night looking at the magnificent view of Nicosia till dawn.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I go often to Mezostrati for traditional meze. They serve a variety of dishes, which, no matter how hard you try, you always end up eating not even half of. What I find as the best and most unique dish is saganaki with honey. The only food I dislike is beetroot.

What did you have for breakfast?

Sage tea with honey and toast.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

In my line of work, there’s no margin for choice. I am definitely a night person, as night is the best time to be creative. During these the hours the best songs are written anyway.

Best book ever read?

The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari by Robin Sharma. It helps you realise the value of life and it is the small things that are the most beautiful. Needless to say, I read it more than five times.

Favourite film of all time?

The Pianist, because I realised for the first time the value of life, how war can ruin a whole country and how fanaticism destroys human relations.

Best holiday ever taken? What’s your dream trip?

The best trip I’ve taken was to Australia, two years ago. It was a unique trip because I had the opportunity to better get acquainted with my father’s family and discover virgin nature landscapes that I couldn’t imagine existed, not even in my dreams. My dream trip is to go to the US, which is in my plans for the near future, to learn new music genres.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I listen to everything but currently I have developed a special love for Country music.

What is always in your fridge?

White wine is always in my fridge, but what’s lacking is free time to enjoy it.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

A wooden house in a village close to the sea, with lots of greenery and with a view. Definitely small but with a large yard.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My grandmother for whom I had a soft spot and who was one of the most important, kind hearted people I’ve ever met.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would apologise to all the people I hurt all these years, because some I hurt knowingly and others unintentionally.

What is your greatest fear?

Not making all my dreams a reality before getting old.

Tell me a joke…

Our life is the biggest joke

Angelos is one of the two singers of the five-member Papiyion Band that was voted in 2015 as the Best Cypriot Band at the Cytamobile-Vodafone Mad Music Awards. Papiyion currently perform every Tuesday at Hustle in Nicosia. For more info and reservations call 22 760008. www.facebook.com/PapiyionBand/