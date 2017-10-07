There can be no solution with Turkish guarantees and intervention rights, nor with the permanent presence of Turkish troops, Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou reiterated on Saturday at the funeral of an identified missing person.

Photiou was addressing the funeral of Kyriakos Aristodimou, who had been missing since 1974 and whose remains were recently found and identified.

“We are aware of the difficulties, we know of the Turkish goals which have become more obvious than ever, since the recent conference in Crans-Montana, in Switzerland,” he said.

According to data form the Office of the Greek Cypriot Representative, the CMP – Committee on Missing Persons founded to exhume, identify and return the remains of missing persons to their relatives – has so far identified 815 people, 622 Greek Cypriots and 193 Turkish Cypriots. Moreover, the Committee has identified the remains of 125 fallen soldiers.

The Presidential Commissioner continued, noting that Turkey “insists on maintaining the anachronistic system of guarantees and of intervention rights of 1960, it insists in maintaining its troops for ever and it insists in its plans to control Cyprus as a whole so that it can have geostrategic and other benefits from the wider region.”

Leaving behind any personal disagreements and everything which affected our historic path in an unacceptable manner, he stressed, “we should in a spirit of unity and consensus intensify our efforts in order to deal with the danger of our country’s occupied area becoming fully and finally Turkish.”

Photiou also referred to the obligation Turkey has “to respond to the our side’s righteous demand which is also a demand of the European Court of Human Rights, that is to say to allow excavations to take part without restrictions in the so called military zones of the occupied areas.”

Turkey, he added, should also allow access to the Turkish army’s archives where it is certain that information will be found on more cases of missing persons. He also said that it should provide evidence for the removal of remains from initial burial sites.