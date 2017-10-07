Raising awareness about autism

With ABC showing the drama series The Good Doctor about an autistic adult who is just starting his residency as a doctor it seems as good a time as any to introduce an event that will present all the facts needed to know about the disorder.

The event in question is the second Annual Cyprus International Conference on Autism Treatment and Research entitled: Neurodiversity, Individuality, and Opportunities for Life: 360-Support, Best Practices, and Shared Synergies. It is set to take place in Limassol from November 17-21.

Organised by the non-profit organisation Magic Always Happens that helps raise awareness for autism, the five-day conference will bring together experts from the fields of scientific research and applied fields including academics, psychologists, physicians, geneticists, speech therapists, civil engineers, architects, economists, law, technology and other experts.

With a 360-degree approach, the event will discuss best practices and suggest ideal ways of working with, treating, educating, building for, and sustaining quality centres for autism excellence.

All conference attendees will not only participate in the multi-day conference events, they will also have the opportunity to achieve Autism Certification with either a Certified Autism Specialist or Autism Certificate credential.

The conference is perfect for professionals who want to update their knowledge, hear other opinions or meet with other professionals from the field. It is also a great place for parents, family members or friends of people with autism to get a better understanding of what may be the causes and how it can be handled, and also for them to raise awareness and extend their network of people who can help.

Conference on autism. November 17-21. Ajax Hotel, Limassol. Opens on 7pm on Friday. €250-380. Register on: https://2017.autism360cy.com/ Tel: 99-449570