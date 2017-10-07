Reporter denies Paphos mayor claims of bias

New York-based reporter Michalis Ignatiou has denied claims made by Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos that he was biased because he had close relations with a Greek magnate whose company was embroiled in a corruption scandal in Cyprus.

In a statement on Monday, Phedonos said he was suspicious of the journalist’s opinion piece, which daily Phileleftheros ran last weekend.

The mayor said Ignatiou had close professional relations to the Bobolas family, the owners of Helector, the company at the centre of a waste management scandal.

Helector, the operator of two landfills – one at Marathounda, Paphos, the other at Koshi, Larnaca – is alleged to have overcharged municipalities while public officials skimming off the top turned a blind eye.

Interviewed previously by Cypriot police, Helector executives have alleged that Bobolas was not only aware of the overcharging and the bribes, but was also orchestrating the backhanders from Athens.

Last year Cyprus asked Greece to extradite Bobolas, but the request was denied.

Phedonos himself had been instrumental in exposing the affair.

According to the mayor, Ignatiou is tied to the Bobolas family by virtue of the fact he holds in his own name the shares of the family in the Mega television network.

This made Ignatiou a “representative” of the Bobolas family, the mayor said.

“Evidently annoyed by my stance about the scandal which implicates companies and members of the Bobolas group, he [Ignatiou] is attacking me and seeking to discredit me.

“His efforts shall fail.”

In his opinion piece, Ignatiou had suggested the mayor has a habit of shooting from the hip – hurling accusations without backing them up with evidence.

This, the journalist warned, could backfire on the mayor, whom he described as “Zorro”.

In a letter to the Cyprus Mail from his lawyers, Ignatiou said he neither had nor has any participation or share in Mega Cyprus or Greece.

“In fact, when Mega Greece entered the Greek stockmarket, the company gave all workers the chance to buy shares but Mr. Ignatiou chose not to,” the letter said.

“It was never proposed to him to write Mega Cyprus shares to his name,” it added.

Ignatiou never took part in discussions between Mega and Logos for the latter’s acquisition.

“He never held an executive position in Cyprus or Greece and he was and still is (the channel’s) correspondent in Washington DC and the UN from 1999 until today.”