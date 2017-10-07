Residents evacuated after fire breaks out

October 7th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Residents evacuated after fire breaks out

A four-storey apartment building was evacuated early Saturday in Nicosia after smoke from a fire that burnt a car and a motorcycle parked in the building’s parking lot threatened the health or residents.

According to the fire service, the blaze erupted at around 3.50am setting light to a car and a motorcycle that were in an open-air parking lot of the building in Strovolos. The fire extensively damaged the two vehicles while another car and a nearby tree were also damaged.

The building was evacuated after smoke affected a number of apartments. The smoke damaged the paint of the building’s ground floor, the balconies of the apartments and the northern wall of the block of flats up to the fourth floor.

Authorities are investigating the cause of fire.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close