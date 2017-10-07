Residents evacuated after fire breaks out

A four-storey apartment building was evacuated early Saturday in Nicosia after smoke from a fire that burnt a car and a motorcycle parked in the building’s parking lot threatened the health or residents.

According to the fire service, the blaze erupted at around 3.50am setting light to a car and a motorcycle that were in an open-air parking lot of the building in Strovolos. The fire extensively damaged the two vehicles while another car and a nearby tree were also damaged.

The building was evacuated after smoke affected a number of apartments. The smoke damaged the paint of the building’s ground floor, the balconies of the apartments and the northern wall of the block of flats up to the fourth floor.

Authorities are investigating the cause of fire.