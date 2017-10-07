State sector unions threaten to strike

Government and wider state sector unions on Friday threatened to go on strike after Finance Minister Harris Georgiades refused to accept their demands for pay rises.

Following a meeting at the finance ministry, union leaders said they will now confer with their members as to how to proceed, without ruling out industrial action.

“We had hoped that on the basis of the basic provision of the framework agreement linking nominal GDP with the sum of the demands, we could have arrived to a consensual arrangement so that workers in the wider state sector and local authorities could gain a specific rate of increases,” SEK chief Anderas Matsas said.

He added that Georgiades’ approach concerning the said provision did not help continue the dialogue and a deadlock emerged.

Pambis Kyritsis, head of PEO, said they were left with no other choice but to ask their members how to react and with what ways they could claim what they were entitled to.

Unions said the framework agreement affected some 24,000 workers and pensioners of the wider state sector.

In a written statement following the meeting, the minister said granting pay rises on the even of the elections would signal a return to the bad practices of the past.

“Ensuring stability and the economy’s positive prospects mandates a different approach that takes into account the actual limits but also all the needs of an economy,” Georgiades said.

He added that 2017 saw the abolition of the temporary tax on wages that was imposed in 2012, the reinstatement of incremental pay rises, and pay increases in the case of promotion. In 2018, workers will also get back the cost of living allowance, also scrapped as part of the austerity drive.

With improvements in overtime pay and other allowances, the general government payroll is expected to rise by 2.7 per cent, the minister said.

“This defines the limit for this period. Further pay rise issues can be discussed next year, within the agreed framework.”