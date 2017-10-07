Students start training at Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre

Fourth-year students at the University of Cyprus’ (UCy) Medical School are being trained at the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, the university announced on Friday after signing an agreement earlier in the year.

The university said in an announcement that the cooperation between the medical school and the oncology centre that was agreed last March had already helped students and patients.

The first goal of the cooperation agreement, the university said, is to bring the services of pathologist-oncologist Dr Anastasia Constantinidou, a faculty member of the medical school, to the oncology centre for ‘the joint, accredited diagnosis and treatment of patients with cancer’.

The second goal is the clinical training of medical students.

Students of the medical school are already being trained at the centre under the guidance of Dr Constantinidou. They participate in medical procedures and monitor the work of the day care unit, the radiotherapy clinic, the support therapy department, the pharmacy and the outpatient clinic.

Students are also given the opportunity to become acquainted with the oncology specialties practised at the centre, including radiotherapy, pathological oncology, haematological oncology and palliative care.

“Bringing together the best experts is an effective move that will benefit hundreds of patients each year and offer unique experiences to dozens of students of the medical school. The Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre has excellent medical and nursing staff and excellent infrastructure. The students of the medical school of the University of Cyprus have gained and will gain significant experience from their training and clinical practice at the centre,” UCy’s Rector Constantinos Christofides said.