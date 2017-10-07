Teen remanded for bag snatching

A 16-year-old boy was remanded for six days on Saturday while a 19-year-old was arrested in connection with several cases concerning snatching handbags from women on different occasions in Limassol.

The two are considered suspects in seven thefts in Limassol.

The 16-year-old was arrested on Friday morning after reportedly snatching a bag from a woman on her way to a bank in Kato Polemidia. The woman told police that a young person on a motorcycle snatched her bag, which had €3,000 in cash in it.

Police were able to locate the teenager and found €2,500 in his possession.

The suspect reportedly admitted to also being involved in another bag theft on Thursday.

The 19-year-old who is believed to be the 16-year-old’s accomplice denies any involvement.

Police told the court that the 16-year-old admitted to being involved in a number of similar cases. The two are being investigated for seven such cases, three of which include injuries, as they had pushed the women to the ground while trying to grab their handbags.