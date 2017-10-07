Unions to decide on strike action on Tuesday

Government and wider state sector unions said they will decide on Tuesday whether to strike after talks about pay rises with the finance minister on Friday concerning broke down.

Following a meeting at the finance ministry, union leaders said they will now confer with their members on Tuesday to decide how to proceed, without ruling out industrial action.

SEK chief Andreas Matsas said on Friday following the meeting that they were hoping that on the basis of the basic provision of the framework agreement linking nominal GDP with the sum of the demands, they could have arrived at a consensual arrangement so workers in the wider state sector and local authorities could gain a specific rate of increase. He added that Finance Minister Harris Georgiades’ approach concerning the said provision did not help continue the dialogue and a deadlock emerged.

The framework agreement, unions said, affects some 24,000 workers and pensioners.

In a written statement following the meeting, the minister said granting pay rises on the eve of the elections would signal a return to the bad practices of the past.