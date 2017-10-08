Anastasiades confident of new initiative after elections

President Nicos Anastasiades expressed confidence that an opportunity to solve the Cyprus problem would emerge after next January’s presidential elections.

Speaking during an anti-occupation event for Morphou, held in Astromeritis on Sunday, Anastasiades said he was ready to do everything that was humanly possible to succeed in finding a solution. He would first insist, however, “before we proceed to a new conference, those that led us to the present deadlocks must take responsibility, including those that even misinformed the UN secretary-general.”

Anastasiades said he hoped dialogue between the two sides would resume and said similar periods of silence had occurred in the past.

Presidential elections are set to take place in the end of January next year although Anastasiades has not formally announced his candidacy. He is expected to do so on Saturday.

Blaming Turkish intransigence for the collapse of the talks, he said Turkish Cypriots were also concerned about the ‘islamisation’ of the north and their concerns were very important during negotiations.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said he was ready to hear concrete ideas, from the two leaders, on how to move forward in peace efforts. His Good Offices mission would undertake a new initiative when the leaders were ready he said. This was the first indication that Anastasiades, who repeatedly said he was ready to resume talks any time, on certain conditions, would rather wait until after the elections before signalling his support for a new initiative.

  • Eye on Cyprus

    Does this optimistic declaration mean that he anticipates defeat in the elections?

