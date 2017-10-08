Hamilton wins in Japan to take 59 point lead over Vettel

October 8th, 2017 Formula 1, Sport 0 comments

Hamilton wins in Japan to take 59 point lead over Vettel

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton moved within reach of a fourth Formula One world championship on Sunday after winning a Japanese Grand Prix that saw Ferrari title rival Sebastian Vettel retire with engine problems.

The Mercedes driver crossed the line 1.2 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, after picking up vibrations on his tyres in the dying stages of an otherwise trouble-free race.

Verstappen’s Australian team-mate Daniel Ricciardo finished third.

Hamilton started on pole position and now leads Vettel, who retired on the fourth lap, by 59 points in the standings with four races remaining. He could clinch the title as early as the next U.S. Grand Prix.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close