October 8th, 2017 Britain 3 comments

Police release London museum crash driver as enquiries continue

Police officers stand in the road near the Natural History Museum, after a car mounted the pavement injuring a number of pedestrians

British police said on Sunday a man arrested after a car collided with pedestrians in London, injuring 11, had been released under investigation while enquires continued.

A 47-year-old was arrested at the scene near London’s Natural History Museum on Saturday on suspicion of dangerous driving.

He was treated in hospital before being taken to a north London police station, the Metropolitan Police said.

“This morning he was released under investigation while enquiries continue,” the police said.

People released under investigation are not required to attend again at a police station but can be contacted, and in some incidences arrested again, after further police enquiries.

A vehicle mounted the pavement and collided with pedestrians in one of the capital’s busiest tourist areas on Saturday afternoon, but police doused concerns it was a terrorist attack.

“Because of where this collision occurred and the number of pedestrians involved, I fully appreciate the concern and alarm this incident caused,” DC Darren Case from the Roads and Transport Policing Command said on Sunday.

“Enquiries have established that this incident is not terrorist related …Thankfully there are no serious injuries with the majority now discharged from hospital.”

  • Cydee

    Why aren’t we allowed to know his explanation for this RTA? ie fell asleep/was drunk/was ill/ steered away to avoid someone etc etc ??…….

  • SuzieQ

    Apparently he was a cab driver.

    • Cydee

      Just read an article in The Independent and apparently he was an Uber driver…..
      “He was an Uber driver, according to the girls that were in his car. I have never seen anything like it.”..

