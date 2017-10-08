Rain causes power outage in Paphos

Heavy rainfall caused power outages in Paphos on Sunday that electricity authority crews were trying to restore.

According to police, electricity was lost in Kissonerga, Tala and Emba at around 10am and was restored at 1pm.

Police also advised drivers in Pissouri and Aphrodite’s rock to be particularly careful due to heavy rain in the area.

Caution should also be exercised on the Nicosia – Larnaca highway due to heavy rain in the surrounding area, low visibility and slippery roads, police said.

The weather forecast for Sunday afternoon was cloudy with isolated showers and storms in certain areas.

By nighttime, the temperature is expected to drop at 17C inland, 19C at the coast and 12C in mountainous areas.

On Monday, cloudy skies and isolated showers in mountainous areas are forecast with temperatures expected to be around 27C inlands and the coast and 17C in the mountains.

The weather will get gradually warmer by Thursday with a few cloudy skies throughout the week.