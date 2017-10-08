Rain causes power outage in Paphos

October 8th, 2017 Cyprus 4 comments

Rain causes power outage in Paphos

File photo (Christos Theodorides)

Heavy rainfall caused power outages in Paphos on Sunday that electricity authority crews were trying to restore.

According to police, electricity was lost in Kissonerga, Tala and Emba at around 10am and was restored at 1pm.

Police also advised drivers in Pissouri and Aphrodite’s rock to be particularly careful due to heavy rain in the area.

Caution should also be exercised on the Nicosia – Larnaca highway due to heavy rain in the surrounding area, low visibility and slippery roads, police said.

The weather forecast for Sunday afternoon was cloudy with isolated showers and storms in certain areas.

By nighttime, the temperature is expected to drop at 17C inland, 19C at the coast and 12C in mountainous areas.

On Monday, cloudy skies and isolated showers in mountainous areas are forecast with temperatures expected to be around 27C inlands and the coast and 17C in the mountains.

The weather will get gradually warmer by Thursday with a few cloudy skies throughout the week.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • SuzieQ

    Watching the rain was lovely—I didn’t have to clean my car or water the garden! What a welcome break after such a long, hot and humid summer.

    • Neroli

      Was watching rivers flowing down the road!

      • SuzieQ

        It’s like a breath of fresh air—thankfully I didn’t lose electricity, otherwise I’d be cursing it!

        • Neroli

          No we didn’t either! It’s lovely now!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close